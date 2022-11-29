Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $714.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $934.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.