Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $388,000 in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 2,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,257. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

