Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 27.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,306,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

