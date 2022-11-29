Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $565,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

NARI traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,788. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $560,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,185,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,263,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,192 shares of company stock worth $17,955,556. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

