Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Illumina makes up about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Illumina by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.22.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

