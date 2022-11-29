Virtu Financial LLC Buys 8,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,514,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,835,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,912,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.