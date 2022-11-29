Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 224,105 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 416,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,361,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.