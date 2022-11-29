Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 32,064 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. 24,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

