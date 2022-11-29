Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.48 and a 200 day moving average of $507.49. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.