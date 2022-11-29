Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Bank of America by 575.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,563 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 429,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,934,490. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

