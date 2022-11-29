Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,004 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 74,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $414.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

