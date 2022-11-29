Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 31,991 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 534.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,151. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $675.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

