Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,957. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.