Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 15,639 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 464,907 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

