Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $149.51.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

