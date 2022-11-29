Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

