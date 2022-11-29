Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $638,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

