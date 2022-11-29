Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

NYSE EW opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.