Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $351.01 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $341.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

