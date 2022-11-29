Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 696,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $469,038,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $314,299,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $182.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a market cap of $577.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.