Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

ARES stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

