Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,728,514. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

