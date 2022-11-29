Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

