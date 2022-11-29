Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Solstein Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 54.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.00. 100,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,504. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $391.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

