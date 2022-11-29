Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

