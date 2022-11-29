Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.