Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

