Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $286.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

