Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,497.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

