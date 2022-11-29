Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 173 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $159.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $334.12. The firm has a market cap of $396.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

