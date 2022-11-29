Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 633 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 189,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.