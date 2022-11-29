Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

