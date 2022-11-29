Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 6,418 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $129,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $272.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

