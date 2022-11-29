Voss Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
