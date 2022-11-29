Voss Capital LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal comprises approximately 1.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $18,154,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

About ArcelorMittal

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,939. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

