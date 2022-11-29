Voss Capital LLC Sells 425,109 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,109 shares during the period. American Outdoor Brands comprises 0.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $324,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.