Voss Capital LLC Sells 52,750 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EQT by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 219,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after buying an additional 657,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

EQT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 27,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

