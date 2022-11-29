Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Vow has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004933 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $127.63 million and $525,823.55 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

