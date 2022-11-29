VVS Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $106.23 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.23 million and approximately $526,874.08 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,502,238,689,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,191,558,262,965 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

