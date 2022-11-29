Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 19,306 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,712,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.