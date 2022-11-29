Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 68,514 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2,627.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.5 %

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.