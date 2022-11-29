Wade G W & Inc. Buys 12,649 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MFC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,852. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

