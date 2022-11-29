Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $719.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,691. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $934.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

