Wade G W & Inc. Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.70. 11,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

