Wade G W & Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 93,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439,893 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

