Wade G W & Inc. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.83% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 242,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. 37,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

