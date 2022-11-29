Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 6,191 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 142,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

