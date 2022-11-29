Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Honeywell International by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 135,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

