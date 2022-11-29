Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 521.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 84,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

