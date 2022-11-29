Wade G W & Inc. Sells 6,014 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 8,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

